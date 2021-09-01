Milwaukee Performing Arts Organizations to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test

× Expand Olena Hololobova Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee’s performing arts organizations will require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members 12 and up attending indoor performances beginning in September. This announcement is made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department and in alliance with other organizations including Summerfest, The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Film and the larger Milwaukee arts community.

“The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff remain the top priority for all of us in the Milwaukee performing arts community,” says Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO. “Our industry faced tremendous challenges and financial devastation over the past 18 months, and this precautionary step will give us the ability to stay in business and ensure live performances can continue safely throughout the city.”

Vaccination and testing requirements for audiences align with precautions taken by others in the performing arts industry across the country, including Broadway theaters in New York City and more than 65 venues within The League of Chicago Theaters that recently announced similar protocols.

“Creating a unified safety policy for our organizations follows the guidance from local and national health experts, and more importantly, it means we’re doing what’s best for our audiences to help reduce their risk of illness while keeping the arts community healthy, safe and protected,” says Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater Executive Director.

Exact protocols may vary by organization. These organizations will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets. Visit their individual websites or call their box offices for details. For more information on individual organization policies and ticket refunds, please visit: