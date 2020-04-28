Milwaukee Police Department to Issue Citations to 'Safer at Home' Violators in May

In a weekend Facebook post, the Milwaukee Police Department announced that it will issue citations to individuals violating Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide “Safer at Home” order starting May 2. Evers first issued the order on March 26, which closed businesses and schools, and banned public and private gatherings to slow the growth of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

The department said that the Milwaukee Common Council has authorized both the police department and the Milwaukee Health Department to issue citations for those violating the order. Citations will be issued by MPD officers and members of the health department under the Milwaukee City Ordinance “Violation or Obstruction of Orders” to any individual who willingly violates or obstructs the order’s execution.

MPD refers to a press release back in April 6, which said, “Individuals who are out for non-essential reasons and are involved in activity that leads to their victimization, or to the victimization of another, will be arrested for violating the Governor’s order.” The department said that the ordinance violation would not replace arrest for criminal charges, and individuals who go out and commit crimes will be arrested for violating the order along with the crimes they were arrested for.

The department said that they would “continue to educate those who we come in contact with about the order; however repeat offenders may be cited or arrested.” MPD officers can issue citations with fines up to $500 to people going out for nonessential purposes.

The police department made this statement on April 24, the day of the stay-at-home order extension going into effect. Businesses and schools will remain closed and the ban on public gatherings will stay until May 26.

The statement was also released on the same day 1,500 people protested the order in front of the Capitol Building in Madison. On April 25, the state reported 331 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.