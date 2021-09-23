Milwaukee Pride announces PridetoberFest 2021 Line-Up

× Expand Image via PrideFest Pridetoberfest 2021

After two cancellations of Cream City’s annual LGBTQ celebration, PrideFest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee Pride proudly announces “Pride is Back!”. Scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 on PrideFest’s traditional grounds at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, PridetoberFest promises to be a weekend of high energy entertainment provided by a broad spectrum of headliners, DJs and drag queens.

The Miller Stage with host Bruce Vilanch, and the Dance Pavilion with host Melee, serve as PridetoberFest’s dual epicenters. Friday’s lineup includes Jaida Esence Hall, GottMik, Fly Young Red, Big Freedia, Lardi B. and the Doo Wop Daddies. DJs LoLo, Femme Noir, Marcus Angel and, of course, Chomper will provide the beat in the Dance Pavilion. The Sabor Latino Drag Show, Antics, ShayKenn, and Landon Devon fill out the marquee.

Saturday features DJs Mel-Down and Haunt3Hous3 with DJ Shawna “Closing Dance Party.” Drag divas taking the stage include Lady Gia’s Drag Show, Montell’s Melanin Extravaganza, Lenda Jo,and Bryanna Banx$, with a “Closing Performance” by Jaida Essence Hall.

Also on Saturday, PridetoberFest presents performances by Revamped Dance Company and the World Dance Showcase, as well as Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, Ethan Cole, Skratt and FXY, Travvy Trav, GGOOLLDD and Daniel LeClaire.

Additionally, the ever-popular Leather & Fetish Show returns as do (although it should go without saying) the traditional Pride Fireworks!

Created earlier this year, PrideFest’s Health & Wellness Area is now online as a digital resource.

PridetoberFest visitors are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets are just $12. Online ticket sales generate a $1 donation per ticket to the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Active-duty military service members and veterans receive free admission upon presentation of their valid military ID.

The PrideFest production team is currently seeking volunteers. Information for volunteering is available on the Pride website.

For additional PridetoberFest information, please go to www.pridefest.com.