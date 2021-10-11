Milwaukee Pride Collaborates with Local Film Producers on a Documentary

× Expand Photo via Colin Sytsma/Facebook Visibility for Existence

Back in the day, October began abuzz with anticipation of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ Film/Video Festival and culminated in an 11-day orgy of cinema dedicated solely to us. But, while that is now a past lost, queer film in the Cream City is neither gone nor forgotten.

In fact, thanks to a collaboration of Milwaukee Pride, Wood Grain Media and local filmmakers, a 6½ minute documentary short entitled “Visibility for Existence” debuted as part of the PridetoberFest’s opening ceremony on Oct. 6. A repeat screening was scheduled as part of the event’s Saturday schedule.

Directed by Nick Leffel, “Visibility for Existence” focuses Milwaukee trans rapper, Flowers Forever. In an exploration of her journey and struggles, it takes on issues of trauma, mental health and systemic marginalization and public health gentrification. One of the series producers, Milwaukee Pride president Wes Shaver said of the project, “This year’s PridetoberFest does not have its traditional Health & Wellness Area but I wanted to address those issues and the film acts as a means to accomplish that.”

The film’s premiere is part of a new documentary series focusing on Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community and the struggles it faces. Filmmaker Colin Sytsma commented on his motivation as part of the production, saying “The series addresses responsibility, visibility and accessibility. Flowers represents the only Black trans rapper in the city and, in this film, I focus on visibility. We’re planning on a minimum of four films dealing with these important themes of acceptance and self-love.”