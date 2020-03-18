Milwaukee Public Market Announces Full Closure

× Expand Photo by Cole Vandermause

Based on the new guidelines from the state, Schwartz says he had no choice but to enforce a full closure, until further notice. Milwaukee Public Market did limit their building to carry-out only earlier this week, with no public dining or seating.

Vendors are looking into curbside pickup/delivery services and will be getting information out about that in the coming days. Vendors are making plans to donate existing food and other products to many of their employees, as well as first responder groups and food pantries.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone who supported and continues to support us through this period,” says Schwartz. “We want everyone to stay healthy and safe.”