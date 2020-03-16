Milwaukee Public Market Suspends Public Dining and Seating, Carryout, To-Go and Delivery Encouraged

× Expand Photo by Cole Vandermause

Add the Milwaukee Public Market to the growing list of businesses affected by the evolving COVID-19 storyline. Effective immediately, the Public Market is suspending public dining and congregating until further notice. Many of the vendors will remain open to accommodate carryout and to-go orders as well as food delivery services. All customers are asked to take orders off premises after their purchase.

“We are implementing this measure, effective immediately, in response to the heightened awareness, risks and sensitivity related to COVID-19,” says Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of MPM in a statement Monday. “Our staff remains on site to clean, sanitize and oversee day-to-day functions.”

For updated information about Public Market operating hours and updates, please visit their website.