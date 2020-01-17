Milwaukee Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.: Ten Things to Do on (or Before) MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. / via Wikimedia

January 20, 2020 marks Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day honoring and celebrating the minister and civil rights leader’s life and accomplishments in the struggle for racial equality. As a result of his achievements, King was awarded the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. Observed on the third Monday of each January, MLK Day is labeled “a day on” rather than a day off to encourage everyone to participate in their communities. Milwaukee has many such activities to celebrate and commemorate his legacy.

Sunday, January 19

36th Annual Dr. King Birthday Celebration @ Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.), 1-3 p.m.

“Your Life Has Significance” is the theme of the 36th Annual Dr. King Birthday Celebration, held Sunday, Jan. 19. As in past years, this celebration will feature young people who interpret King’s words through art, speech, and writing contests. A number of cultural organizations participate as well. 1-3 p.m. with receptions following the presentations and performances.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration @ St. Francis of Assisi Parish (1927 Vel R. Phillips Ave.), 1-4:30 p.m.

For its 18th annual event, the Dr. Martin Luther King Justice Coalition will honor community members who have gone to jail for justice in the nonviolent spirit of King. A three-block walk to King’s statue will follow, 1-4:30 p.m.

Monday, January 20

23rd Annual MLK Celebration Breakfast @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.), 7:30-9:30 a.m.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee 23rd Annual MLK Celebration Breakfast includes an awards ceremony for those individuals and organizations demonstrating service to others. This year’s recipients include: Core El Centro, the Healthy Living Award and City Year Milwaukee, the Social Responsibility Award. 7:30 - 9 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration @ Milwaukee Public Library-Martin Luther King Branch, (310 W. Locust St.), 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For the past 10 years the branch has opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to offer a celebration filled with poetry, music, dance, crafts, games and community services. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service @ Lancaster Public School (4931 N. 68th St.), 9 a.m.-noon

The National Society of Black Engineers-Milwaukee Area Professionals is looking for volunteers paint the interior walls with motivational messages to encourage a productive learning environment. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

MLK Day: Family Morning of Service @ Bayview Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.), 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants at this family-and toddler-friendly event will bring in and sort supplies (sealed toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissues, etc.) and put them together in care packages for those in need. Stories and discussion of Dr. King will follow, and lunch will be provided.

Allied in the Fight Exhibit @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For one day only, the Jewish Museum remounts its self-explanatory 2018 exhibit, “Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks And The Struggle For Civil Rights” 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

King Day Celebration @ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (1531 W. Vliet St.), noon

Presentations include music, spoken word, and dance, along with thoughts from guest speaker, Rev. Joseph Ellwanger, a civil rights advocate who was influenced by and marched with King. The program will be followed by an open house.

The Blood is at the Doorstep Screening @ Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha), 6:30 p.m.

Adults and teens are invited to this free screening of The Blood is at the Doorstep, the Milwaukee-made documentary that delves into the 2014 police shooting of Dontre Hamilton. Maria and Nate Hamilton, as well as Nurturing Diversity’s Reggie Jackson, will be on hand for a post-film discussion.

“Neighbors of the Dream” @ Eastbrook Church (5353 N. Green Bay Ave.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Hosted by Milwaukee Declaration, this citywide event deals with racial divisions within our community.