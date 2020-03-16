Milwaukee Restaurant and Bar Closures and Modified Schedules

Here's an up-to-date list of all the restaurants and bars closing, changing hours or limiting dine-in services due to coronavirus concerns.

If you know of a restaurant or bar that should be on this list, please email cole@shepex.com with details.

Last updated: March 16, 2020 at 4:18 p.m.

Anodyne Coffee (all 5 cafes)

Carry-out only as of March 16 with limited hours

Bacchus—A Bartolotta Restaurant

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

Birch + Butcher

Dine-in suspended for this week. Phoned in orders available for curbside take-out only between 5-8 p.m.

Blue’s Egg

Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.

Brandywine

Closed until further notice. The restaurant is developing plans to launch a family-meal takeout option with online ordering.

Broken Bat Brewing

The brewery's Third Ward location (231 E. Buffalo St.) will stay closed through what was to be their last day of operation, March 21. The grand opening of the new Walker's Point location (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is now delayed indefinitely.

Bugsy's Back Alley Speakeasy

Closed until further notice

Burnhearts

Closed until further notice

Ca'Lucchenzo

Closed until further notice. The restaurant is developing a takeout menu.

Camino

Dine-in suspended until at least March 30. The restaurant is working on a pick-up and/or delivery system.

Captain Pabst Pilot House (formerly Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom)

Closed until further notice. All events will be cancelled or rescheduled for a future date, including the Captain Pabst Day was planned for March 28.

Celesta

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Curbside pickup and delivery available.

Centro Cafe and Bar Centro

Temporarily closed to reconfigure table layouts to offer more space for each group of guests.

Cloud Red

Carry out only

Colectivo Coffee

Closed until at least April 1

Company Brewing

Closed until further. Takeout available.

Downtown Kitchen (U.S. Bank Building)

Closed until further notice

Enlightened Brewing Company

Public seating and taproom closed indefinitely. The brewery is working on an online ordering system for 6-packs and the pick-up process.

Good City (Deer District & East Side Taproom)

Closed until further notice

Goodkind

Dine-in closed. The restaurant is working on a takeout menu.

Harbor House

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

The Highbury Pub

Closed until further notice

Hue Vietnamese Restaurant

Open with half capacity seating

Joey Gerard’s—A Bartolotta Supper Club

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

Kegel's Inn

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Fish fry will be available for carryout every Friday, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Lakefront Brewery

Closed until further notice

MACS Macaroni and Cheese Shop

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Carry out, online pick-up, delivery and drive-thru remains open

Maharaja

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. The complete menu will be available for delivery and pick-up during normal business hours through UberEats, EatStreet, Grubhub and via maharajarestaurants.com.

Maxie’s

Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.

Mekong Café

Dine-in closed. Carryout, curbside pickup and online ordering still available. Because of school closings, the restaurant added $3.50 children's lunches 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to Friday.

Milwaukee Public Market

Public dining and congregating is suspended until further notice. Some vendors will remain open for carry out and to-go orders.

Motor Bar and Restaurant

Closed until at least April 6, along with the entire Harley-Davidson Museum campus.

Mr. B’s—A Bartolotta Steakhouse (Mequon and Brookfield)

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

Odd Duck

Closed March 16-17 to change menu, including new take-out options.

Pizzeria Piccola

Closed until further notice

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

The hotel and casino as well as all restaurants are closed indefinitely.

Press. Waffles

Closed until further notice

Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.

The Rumpus Room

Closed until further notice

Sprecher Brewery

Suspending tours and events but the tasting room and gift shop will remain open

Starbucks

Dine-in suspended indefinitely

Stone Creek Coffee

All 13 retail cafes in the metro Milwaukee and Chicago areas are closed until at least March 30 when a potential reopening will be reevaluated. Wholesale and ecommerce sales will continue.

Story Hill BKC

Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

Dine-in suspended indefinitely, delivery and carry-out still available

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Phoned-in orders for takeout will be accepted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Pickup and payment with credit card at the side door.

Vanguard

Closed until further notice

Vennture Brew Co.

To-go sales only from 5-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Voyager

Closed until further notice

If you know of a restaurant or bar that should be on this list, please email cole@shepex.com with details.