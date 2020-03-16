Milwaukee Restaurant and Bar Closures and Modified Schedules

Here's an up-to-date list of all the restaurants and bars closing, changing hours or limiting dine-in services due to coronavirus concerns.
If you know of a restaurant or bar that should be on this list, please email cole@shepex.com with details.
Last updated: March 16, 2020 at 4:18 p.m.
Anodyne Coffee (all 5 cafes)
- Carry-out only as of March 16 with limited hours
Bacchus—A Bartolotta Restaurant
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
Birch + Butcher
- Dine-in suspended for this week. Phoned in orders available for curbside take-out only between 5-8 p.m.
Blue’s Egg
- Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.
Brandywine
- Closed until further notice. The restaurant is developing plans to launch a family-meal takeout option with online ordering.
Broken Bat Brewing
- The brewery's Third Ward location (231 E. Buffalo St.) will stay closed through what was to be their last day of operation, March 21. The grand opening of the new Walker's Point location (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is now delayed indefinitely.
Bugsy's Back Alley Speakeasy
- Closed until further notice
Burnhearts
- Closed until further notice
Ca'Lucchenzo
- Closed until further notice. The restaurant is developing a takeout menu.
Camino
- Dine-in suspended until at least March 30. The restaurant is working on a pick-up and/or delivery system.
Captain Pabst Pilot House (formerly Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom)
- Closed until further notice. All events will be cancelled or rescheduled for a future date, including the Captain Pabst Day was planned for March 28.
Celesta
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Curbside pickup and delivery available.
Centro Cafe and Bar Centro
- Temporarily closed to reconfigure table layouts to offer more space for each group of guests.
Cloud Red
- Carry out only
Colectivo Coffee
- Closed until at least April 1
Company Brewing
- Closed until further. Takeout available.
Downtown Kitchen (U.S. Bank Building)
- Closed until further notice
Enlightened Brewing Company
- Public seating and taproom closed indefinitely. The brewery is working on an online ordering system for 6-packs and the pick-up process.
Good City (Deer District & East Side Taproom)
- Closed until further notice
Goodkind
- Dine-in closed. The restaurant is working on a takeout menu.
Harbor House
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
The Highbury Pub
- Closed until further notice
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant
- Open with half capacity seating
Joey Gerard’s—A Bartolotta Supper Club
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
Kegel's Inn
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Fish fry will be available for carryout every Friday, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Lakefront Brewery
- Closed until further notice
MACS Macaroni and Cheese Shop
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Carry out, online pick-up, delivery and drive-thru remains open
Maharaja
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. The complete menu will be available for delivery and pick-up during normal business hours through UberEats, EatStreet, Grubhub and via maharajarestaurants.com.
Maxie’s
- Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.
Mekong Café
- Dine-in closed. Carryout, curbside pickup and online ordering still available. Because of school closings, the restaurant added $3.50 children's lunches 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday to Friday.
Milwaukee Public Market
- Public dining and congregating is suspended until further notice. Some vendors will remain open for carry out and to-go orders.
Motor Bar and Restaurant
- Closed until at least April 6, along with the entire Harley-Davidson Museum campus.
Mr. B’s—A Bartolotta Steakhouse (Mequon and Brookfield)
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
Odd Duck
- Closed March 16-17 to change menu, including new take-out options.
Pizzeria Piccola
- Closed until further notice
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
- The hotel and casino as well as all restaurants are closed indefinitely.
Press. Waffles
- Closed until further notice
Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Special curbside menu being offered for dinner only starting March 17.
The Rumpus Room
- Closed until further notice
Sprecher Brewery
- Suspending tours and events but the tasting room and gift shop will remain open
Starbucks
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely
Stone Creek Coffee
- All 13 retail cafes in the metro Milwaukee and Chicago areas are closed until at least March 30 when a potential reopening will be reevaluated. Wholesale and ecommerce sales will continue.
Story Hill BKC
- Dine-in suspended until at least the end of March. To-go orders will be accepted over the phone.
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely, delivery and carry-out still available
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
- Dine-in suspended indefinitely. Phoned-in orders for takeout will be accepted from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Pickup and payment with credit card at the side door.
Vanguard
- Closed until further notice
Vennture Brew Co.
- To-go sales only from 5-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Voyager
- Closed until further notice
