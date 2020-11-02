Some Milwaukee COVID-19 Testing Sites to Close on Election Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

The Milwaukee Health Department announced it will modify COVID-19 testing operations on several days in November.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, two of the three COVID-19 testing sites set up by the Milwaukee Health Department will be closed. Both the Northwest Health Cetner site (7630 West Mill Rd.) and the Southside Health Center (1639 South 23rd St.) will not be in operation that day. The Miller Park site will remain open for drive-through and walk-up testing from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The same sites will be closed on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All three testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The sites will reopen with regular hours on Friday, Nov. 27.