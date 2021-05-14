Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Festival and Parade Returns for 50th Anniversary

× Expand elladoro Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration will take place Saturday, June 19. The parade starts at 8 a.m. on 14th and Atkinson and will travel to Burleigh and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The 2021 Juneteenth Parade will be broadcast live on Milwaukee's TMJ4. The station is also producing historical and educational pieces to run from 8 to 10 a.m.

"TMJ4 is honored to bring the Juneteenth parade to a television audience,” says Joe Poss, general manager of TMJ4. “We have been working closely with Northcott Neighborhood House (NNH) and the parade team to tell the important stories of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration and the people behind it."

The festival starts at 9:30 a.m. running along King Drive, between Burleigh and North Avenue and will end by 4 p.m.

Organizers encourage supporters to watch the parade at home, but hose who wish to view it in person are advised to wear a mask and stand with household members along the parade route. All attendees will be required to wear face masks. Volunteers will supply free masks to those who need them. Anyone who is not wearing a mask will be asked to leave by NNH security.

Other features and related events hosted by the Northcott Neighborhood House include:

Northcott Neighborhood House, Inc. and Jammin’ 98.3 FM are searching for Miss Juneteenth and Little Miss Juneteenth. Back a second year is the Mr. Juneteenth and Mr. Juneteenth Jr. Children ages 7 to 18 have the chance to win up to $1,500 in scholarships and prizes. To be eligible children must live in or attend a school in Milwaukee County, have a 2.5 GPA, provide a three-minute video performing a talent and submit a written essay. Enter online now through May 23, 2021. For complete rules and details visit www.Jammin983.com.

New this year is a children’s play area, located in the parking lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, with a youth stage, featuring talent from children between the ages of 6 and 13.

There will be a limited number of vendor spots available due to social distancing. Vendors will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. All approved vendors will need to attend a mandatory meeting.

To participate in the Juneteenth Day Parade or to become a vendor, applications will be available at NNH (2460 N. 6th St.).

For more information about Milwaukee's 50th Anniversary of the Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration, call 414-372-3770.