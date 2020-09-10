Mitchell Park Domes Set Reopening Date

× Expand Mitchell Park Domes

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee County Parks Department set their reopening date for the historic Mitchell Park Domes, which had previously been closed since March due to the pandemic. Beginning Saturday, September 26, visitors will be able to take in the sights of all three buildings, with their fall show, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

As is becoming commonplace, The Domes will have new operating procedures and safety measures in place, so as to allow for social distancing and limit crowd sizes. Patrons will be asked to reserve a time slot to enter the building via the Mitchell Park Domes website, and a maximum of 45 patrons will be allowed entrance during the 20-minute intervals. Walk-up admission will not be allowed. There will not be a limit on the time that can be spent inside The Domes, but masks will be required, and a one-way path through each individual dome will control the flow of traffic.

“I think one of the important things to remember is that this is a County Parks facility” explained Ian Everett, marketing and communications manager for Milwaukee County Parks. “We’ve spent the summer making sure that our experiences can be as safe as possible. We’ve taken what we’ve seen from the beer gardens, parks, and other county facilities and applied that knowledge to The Domes.”

In addition to the new safety measures, The Domes’ gift shop will be expanded out into the lobby, and virtual classes and events will be held as part of the Domes Education Center programming. Setup for “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is expected to begin next week, and will space out attractions surrounding the mystery of the Headless Horseman accordingly.

“Typically, the busiest days of our calendar are based around special events, so we’re not planning on having events around our fall shows at the moment” said Everett. “We will monitor how that goes with our current operations and adjust as needed.”

Patrons can begin reserving their time slots for entrance to the Mitchell Park Domes on September 16, before the opening 10 days later. The Domes will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, visit the Mitchell Park Domes website.