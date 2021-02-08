MKE Downtown BID Offers $100,000 Grants to Downtown Businesses

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Downtown

Coronavirus hit hard, and numerous businesses have closed temporarily or permanently due to the economic downturn. Vaccines have started to be administered, with more than 10% of Milwaukee residents having received the first dose. Turning sights to the reopening of local businesses in a post-COVID, deeply shaken economy, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is distributing grants to small businesses located within Downtown Milwaukee.

Under the name “MKE It Back,” a total amount of $100,000 will be distributed to eligible businesses, up to $5,000 per company, with the objective of helping them get back on their feet and reopen by the summer. Businesses have until Tuesday, Feb. 16, to apply on milwaukeedowntown.com.

To be eligible, businesses must be geographically situated within the borders of the Business Improvement District. They must be a retail, restaurant, bar, or otherwise offer a personal service to the local community—such as a barbershop, dry cleaner or spa. The evaluation will rely on the financial need of the business, the ability to demonstrate the success of the operation before COVID-19 and the value of the proposition and commitment to continue offering services and life to the Downtown neighborhood. Another criteria is whether candidates successfully responded to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, a webinar will offer information to potential applicants. By the beginning of March, all applicants will be notified; if all funds are not distributed then, the rest will be distributed in a second round. Chosen businesses have until the end of June to spend the grant and demonstrate efforts to keep Downtown Milwaukee lively.