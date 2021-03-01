MKE It Back Grant from Milwaukee Downtown Infuses Over 70 Small Businesses with $250K

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Downtown

In February, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 launched the MKE It Back Grant program to assist downtown small businesses struggling through the pandemic. After allowing time for an application process, 72 small businesses were awarded a combined $250,000 in grants.

The pandemic has hit our small businesses especially hard over the last year,” says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Under the guidance of our leadership, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is proud to support these businesses through this difficult time. We are hopeful that these funds will help our businesses with their expenses and allow them the opportunity to make the necessary pivots to continue serving our community.”

To be eligible, the businesses had to be located within the boundaries set by Milwaukee Downtown and also be a retailer, restaurant, bar or personal service provider, such as a spa, salon or dry cleaner.

A committee of downtown stakeholders, led by Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 board member Katie Falvey of The Marcus Corporation, reviewed applications and awarded funds based on eligibility and need.

“It’s been an honor to chair this committee and work with Milwaukee Downtown to help our small businesses get back on their feet,” says Falvey. “The MKE It Back Grant is just one of the many ways in which BID #21 supports and advocates for its businesses.”

MKE It Back Grant funds can be applied towards everything from keeping employees safe by providing PPE, payroll support and other business expenses.

“The MKE It Back Grant is great news for small business owners like myself,” says Marc Bianchini, owner of Cubanitas and Indulge Wine Room. “These funds are a bright light at the end of the tunnel and give us the confidence to proceed with additional pivots in the coming months.”

Initially, the total was $100,000 in grants, but an additional $150,000 was added to the original allocation as unspent marketing dollars from the previous fiscal year became available due to the cancellation of events.

To view a list of the 72 recipients of the grant, click here.