MOWA Announces New Location in Saint Kate Arts Hotel

× Expand Photo credit: The Marcus Corporation

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) has announced a new location in Saint Kate, Wisconsin’s first-of-its-kind arts hotel to open this spring in Milwaukee. MOWA | DTN (aka “Downtown”) will be a 1,700 square-foot gallery located on the first floor of Saint Kate.

Previously known as the InterContinental Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.), Saint Kate is named after Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists. “The 219-room hotel will feature art-inspired guestrooms, a theater for plays, lectures, classes, and performances, bars and lounges, an artist-in-residence studio, special event space, and more. This is unique in the museum industry,” says MOWA Executive Director Laurie Winters.

MOWA | DTN is an extension of MOWA’s 32,000 square-foot facility located in West Bend. MOWA already manages a Milwaukee gallery at St. John on the Lake (1840 N. Prospect Ave.) Exhibitions at MOWA | DTN will be free and open to the public.

“Partnering with MOWA was a natural next step to create a powerful and dynamic platform for the arts in downtown Milwaukee,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation. “We are excited to present a creatively bold platform for Wisconsin’s artistic community to showcase their works within the main lobby of Saint Kate.”