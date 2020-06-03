My Art Bag: Keeping Art Education Going Through the Pandemic

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

In an effort to bolster spirits and provide positive, creative educational support for some of Milwaukee’s most at-risk children amid the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” order, non-profit arts organizations Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large are working together to launch the “My Art Bag” project.

“During these uncertain times, we feel strongly that support for the arts – especially arts education for children – is critical to helping them deal with the unprecedented challenges they face daily,” says Black Box Fund President Deborah Kern.

Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large will distribute 6,000 free “My Art Bag” kits to children in underserved areas of Milwaukee. As of June 1, they have distributed over 2,000 bags at various locations. Each bag is designed for different learning activities and varying age groups from 3 to 13.

“We love partnering with other arts organizations,” says Doug McDonald, Vice President of Black Box Fund. “It was really important to find a partner that had great connections, also had the tools to develop the curricula for the bags.” That’s where Arts @ Large comes in.

“Knowing there is a ‘Stay at Home’ order, we know there are families in need, that really need the social, emotional and mental support to stimulate their families at home,” says Sean Kiebzak, Chief Operating Officer for Arts @ Large. “For each art bag, we selected a different book … and for each book we created individualized activity sheets that students can utilize the supplies that are also in each bag to create art at home and share with us virtually.”

Arts @ Large reached out to local leaders and celebrities to help participate in virtual content for students online. Students can have the books read to them and follow along on their activity sheets in English or Spanish.

“When you’re living ‘La Vida Lockdown,’ you need something to do, right?” adds Kiebzak. “This is a great way to keep families busy.”

Adding a literacy component to the activities, the art supplies and activity sheets are a great way for families to engage at home with their children. Sparking that creative energy within each individual to eventually create activities of their own is the end goal for the My Art Bag.

In December of 2019, we featured Kiebzak and Teri Sullivan, CEO of Arts @ Large in an Off the Cuff article, where they dove further into what the organization is all about and what art education means to the community.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Check out the video of volunteers at both Pete’s Fruit Market locations, Sean Kiebzak of Arts @ Large and Doug McDonald of Black Box Fund.

Public Distribution Sites (while supplies last):

June 3 | 11 a.m.Arts @ Large – 1100 S 5th St.

June 6 | 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.Riverwest Food Pantry – St. Casimir’s Church Parking Lot, 924 E Clarke St.

June 8 | 11 a.m.Daniels-Mardak Boys & Girls Club – 4834 N 35th St. Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club – 1975 S 24th St.