New Artistic Space to Open in the Third Ward

Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) is announcing the opening of its ART + CULTURE HUB, a new home to welcome MARN’s many activities, starting with a 2,800 square foot exhibit hall. Additionally, it includes a conference center, café and wine bar, a retail space to support artists, as well as an innovation studio. This hub is located at 191 N. Broadway in the Third Ward.

The new location was meant to be “a center for connectivity for members,” said MARN’s president Mal Montoya. “As we have now completed our buildout, I’m confident, we accomplished this.”

The art gallery, which is a fitting addition to Milwaukee’s Third Ward, is equipped with a 135-inch projection screen, a dedicated sound system, 10-feet-tall modular walls and high-tech lighting to accommodate a large variety of exhibitions and panels.

The first exhibition in this new space is “2020 2.0: A Year in Translation,” a collection of work by MARN’s Creative Members that touch on social justice, privilege and rebirth in the era of COVID-19, as well as personal ways of coping with the year that was lost to a pandemic.

The ART + CULTURE HUB’s exhibition hall is not open to the public yet, because of COVID-19 and safety measures, so “2020 2.0: A Year in Translation” is presented virtually. A total 63 works from more than 50 creators are currently available to see on MARN’s onlion marketplace. Photographs, paintings, quilts and more are available to look at and purchase to support local artists’ business ventures.

MARN’s new hub will host events and discussions in the years to come, starting with a live virtual event with gallery director Riley Niemack on Saturday, March 6, to support the current exhibition.

