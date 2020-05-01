New Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Rise; Hospitalizations and Patients in Intensive Care Holding Steady

(click here to zoom in)

More widespread testing continues to increase the number of new cases the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports in their daily COVID-19 updates. In the latest report, there are 460 new cases for a total of 7,314.

The number of cases resulting in hospitalizations or intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases, has stayed relatively flat this week.

(click here to zoom in)

3,632 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 28.8 percent from the average number of tests that have come back in the last week (2,820 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 50 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,047 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 12.7 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

The state reports 11 new deaths related to COVID-19. The brings the total number of deaths to 327.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 342 patients hospitalized and 218 of those individuals are awaiting test results. The number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 32 new hospitalizations in the last day.

127 of the state's 342 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (37.1 percent).

Milwaukee County had 104 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,044 total cases. Brown County had 118 new cases for a total of 1,175.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,175 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 14 Chippewa: 23 Clark: 20 Columbia: 28 Crawford: 3 Dane: 430 Dodge: 36 Door: 12 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 28 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 71 Grant: 41 Green: 13 Green Lake: 3 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 13 Jefferson: 46 Juneau: 17 Kenosha: 477 Kewaunee: 13 La Crosse: 28 Lafayette: 6 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 11 Marathon: 18 Marinette: 10 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,044 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 14 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 62 Ozaukee: 88 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 5 Price: 1 Racine: 393 Richland: 12 Rock: 222 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 58 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 15 Sheboygan: 49 St. Croix: 16 Trempealeau: 3 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 171 Washburn: 1 Washington: 99 Waukesha: 350 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 62 Wood: 2 Total: 7,314 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 5 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 23 Dodge: 1 Door: 2 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 13 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 186 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 13 Richland: 2 Rock: 6 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 20 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 327