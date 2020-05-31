New North Side COVID-19 Community Testing Site to Open June 1

Starting tomorrow, Monday, June 1, a new COVID-19 community testing site will open on Milwaukee's North Side. The testing site, run by the Wisconsin National Guard, will be located in the parking lot of Custer Stadium, across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education (4300 W. Fairmount Ave.).

The community testing site on Milwaukee's South Side at UMOS (2710 S. Chase Ave.) will continue to operate as it has been. Both sites will be open from Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours may be adjusted to match demand.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said that the testing at MidTown Center was paused to allow Exact Sciences and the state to catch up on test result reporting due to the high number of tests that were coming in. The location change was made to accommodate the new long-term testing site operated by Aurora, which opened at MidTown over a week ago.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please take advantage of this free testing. The city especially encourages testing for essential workers and front line workers. Individuals who live in communities with high rates of infection should also seek out testing.

Limiting contact with others, large gatherings, practicing social distancing when it's necessary to be in public areas with others, practicing good hygiene and wearing a face covering continue to be the best ways to avoid infection. A negative test result does not mean you are immune or safe from COVID-19, which continues to spread throughout the state.