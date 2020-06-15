New Pricing and Unlimited Summer Family Pass at Re-Opened 1st and Bowl

Another addition to summer fun is here. After closing on March 15, 1st and Bowl (2969 N. 114th St.), Milwaukee’s original football bowling entertainment destination, is now open. The recreation facility offers an Unlimited Summer Family Pass as well as updated single-session pricing.

“We have re-tooled our layout and increased cleaning with the health and safety of our staff and our customers our number one priority,” says Tim Johnson, co-owner of 1st and Bowl. “While we are confident that we have created a safe and fun environment in our spacious warehouse setting, we will constantly review and adapt as necessary.”

Open bowling is only $10, but lanes can be reserved for $30 per hour, or $50 for two. The Unlimited Summer Family Pass is good for families up to five people and go for $99. Unlimited play can be redeemed until September 2020. Unlimited pass holders also get a 10% discount on food, one free lane reservation upgrade and exclusive early entry family days.

“Since day one we have delivered affordable and fun entertainment experience for friends and families alike,” says Johnson. “We realize that with the pandemic, our customers will be coming in smaller groups or with only their family. We want to make sure our pricing reflects that shift and maintains a great value.

Some of the safety upgrades include: Adhering to CDC, FDA and Wauwatosa Health Department recommendations, regularly sanitized equipment and surfaces, contactless payment, plexiglass in high-traffic areas, more space between lanes to follow social distancing.

To make a reservation for your family or group of friends, visit their website.