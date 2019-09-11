Final NEWaukee Night Market of the Year Closed Early Due to Weather

Photo credit: NEWaukee
NEWaukee announced just before 8 p.m. tonight that the final Night Market of the season would be cut short due to inclement weather. It's the second time this year the popular Wednesday night market has been effected by bad weather. The threat of bad weather cause NEWaukee to cancel the June 12, 2019 date.
NEWaukee posted this statement on their Facebook event page:
"We are disappointed to cut tonight’s final Night Market of the summer short due to dangerous weather. Please know that it is not a decision we take lightly, as we understand how much work our vendors and sponsors do to prepare.
The safety of our vendors, staff and attendees is most important to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes for anyone traveling from near and far to participate.
We sincerely hope you are able to join us when the Night Market returns in 2020."