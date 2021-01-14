North Shore Activist Groups Partner for Full Month Dedicated to MLK

× Expand Image via Bridge The Divide

Anne O’Connor, founder of Bay Bridge, created to raise awareness of racial and cultural bias in Whitefish Bay, knows the importance of educating a region that is predominantly white.

“In our hyper-segregated region, it is especially important for us to reach beyond our boundaries and collaborate to inform our understanding of how we can build our communities to be more inclusive and equitable, as Dr. King envisioned,” O’Connor says.

Bay Bridge, along with Bridge the Divide, Cardinal Stritch, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and many more organizations located in Milwaukee’s North Shore have teamed up to create the North Shore Coalition. The coalition was created specifically to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK Day on Jan 18.

For the entire month of January and the beginning of February, the coalition has planned educational events to give community members the opportunity to learn about and recognize racial inequities.

Opportunities to Celebrate

“Some of our coalition members had already been partnering on social justice events in the North Shore over the past year,” O’Connor explains. “We all identified a need to more intentionally recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the North Shore of Milwaukee by sharing opportunities to celebrate, advocate, educate and serve in honor of his legacy.”

Some events include a Zoom discussion about Frederick Douglass, a presentation by the Black Historical Society Museum about the history of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville, and social justice story times that the whole family can attend. “Whatever your age, young or old, or your area of interest, be it music, stories, history, activism or devotional reflection, there’s an activity for you and your family members,” O’Connor says.

The coalition has also organized a “Sandwich Making Blitz” on Jan. 18 for the One More Ministry Food Bank to get sandwiches in the hands of anyone who needs one, no questions asked. “Dr. King believed in the power of individual action and collective hope for a brighter future,” O’Connor says. “During these tough times, we especially need to pull together for that brighter future.”

There is also a food drive where volunteers can drop off nonperishables in blue bins located at 1001 E. Fairmount Ave and 334 E. Silver Spring Dr. All food items can be placed in the blue bins at any time on Monday, January 18.

For more information on the North Shore Coalition’s volunteer and activism series, go to mlknsmke.com where you can find a full list of upcoming events.

“The opportunities to get involved are numerous,” O’Connor says. “I would encourage people to choose at least ONE thing to attend to honor the legacy of Dr. King in a meaningful way.”