Number of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients On the Rise in Wisconsin

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

State meets four of the six gating criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan guiding us towards Phase #1 of the plan.

There are 357 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 (168) or in the hospital and awaiting test results (189). 16.9 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 70 percent of capacity for hospital beds and 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

6,469 new test results are in today's report. More test results have come in in the last day than any single day since reporting began.

410 new confirmed cases; a total of 11,685 cases statewide

189 hospitalized cases are awaiting results

127 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 113; 4.2 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

11 new deaths for a total of 445 deaths; 3.8 percent of known cases result in death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 410 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 11,685 cases in the state. DHS reports the loss of 11 additional lives related to COVID-19, up to a total of 445 deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

Both current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are up from yesterday. There are currently 357 patients hospitalized. This is up from yesterday's total of 351. 189 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

127 of the state's 357 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (35.6 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 113.

The state reports the loss of 11 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 445. The death totals rose in Dane County (three new deaths to a total of 25), Milwaukee County (seven new deaths to a total of 249) and Racine County (one new death to a total of 18).

(click here to zoom in)

5,469 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. We'll continue to see an uptick in incoming tests as more community testing events have opened in the last week.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,382 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.3 percent, which is flat from yesterday. DHS is tracking this for a 14-day downward trajectory. This gating criteria item as part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan is currently met.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,034 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 55 Chippewa: 37 Clark: 25 Columbia: 34 Crawford: 20 Dane: 507 Dodge: 87 Door: 29 Douglas: 12 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 65 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 119 Forest: 5 Grant: 72 Green: 39 Green Lake: 10 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 58 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 780 Kewaunee: 30 La Crosse: 42 Lafayette: 16 Lincoln: 2 Manitowoc: 21 Marathon: 31 Marinette: 21 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,535 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 30 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 128 Ozaukee: 119 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 16 Polk: 6 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 920 Richland: 13 Rock: 406 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 76 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 29 Sheboygan: 68 St. Croix: 37 Trempealeau: 7 Vernon: 8 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 269 Washburn: 1 Washington: 129 Waukesha: 454 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 5 Winnebago: 112 Wood: 5 Total: 11,685 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 21 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 25 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 17 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 249 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 4 Ozaukee: 10 Racine: 18 Richland: 2 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 445