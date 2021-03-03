On Growing Up in the ‘70s

Waukesha-based poet and prose writer Jim Landwehr recently published his third memoir. Cretin Boy is a fascinating coming-of-age story of growing up in an all-male, military high school in the Midwest during the 1970s. Growing up is hard enough but the peculiar environment brought its own twists to the process.

Landwehr will share stories from Cretin Boy during two panel discussions at the Minnesota Deep Valley Book Festival, a two-day free virtual event happening March 6 and 7. More information about this annual festival that celebrates vibrant literary culture can be found at deepvalleybookfestival.com.