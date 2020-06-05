Organizers Cancel Pride Walk 2020 in Support of March with PRIDE for #BLACKLIVESMATTER

In an announcement posted on social media on Friday, organizer Mark Solokowski canceled the Pride Walk 2020, stating “I found out there is a greater cause… Let’s represent our community and show support for Black Lives Matter!” Solokowski asked the nearly 1000 people who had showed interest in the Pride Walk to participate in the March for Pride for #BLACKLIVESMATTER.

Conceived by community activist Broderick Person (aka Matell Ross), the March with Pride for #BLACKLIVESMATTER takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Symbolically, the step-off site is the main PrideFest entry gate at Henry Meier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds). The March for Pride will pass through the Third Ward heading to the annual Pride Parade starting point. From there it will follow the traditional parade route.

Pearson suggests marchers attend in their rainbow gear and calls for a peaceful demonstration as a show of unity in solidarity and justice for those affected by systemic racism and oppression. Thus far the March with Pride has over 1600 interested in attending.

Information may be found at the event’s Facebook page, March with Pride #BLACKLIVESMATTER.