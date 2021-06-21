Oriental Theatre Restoration Moves Forward

× Expand Interior of the Oriental Theatre

The Oriental Theatre has been closed for more than a year, not only for COVID-19 but to complete an ambitious renovation. The historic cinema at the crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side was split into a tri-plex in the ‘80s and despite routine upkeep, the 1920s movie place was crumbling since then ntil now.

The multi-million-dollar project, undertaken by the theater’s current leaseholder, Milwaukee Film, involves a great deal of painting and plaster work with an eye (and ear) to restoring its historic appearance while updating the technology. Sound proofing will stanch the sonic bleeding between the walls of each theater. A “hearing loop” now winds through the facility, sending signals to the devices of the hearing impaired. State of the art air filtration will help to provide a healthy environment. The old threadbare carpets and worn-out seats have been replaced.

Some of the restoration has been aesthetic. The lights on the Buddhas and the glass eyes of the gargoyles have been replaced or fixed. The ceiling gleams as it hasn’t since … the Korean War? During the early years, smoking was allowed inside and the tobacco fumes darkened the plaster.

A firm reopening date has not been established but the Oriental Theatre will likely be screening films again in September.