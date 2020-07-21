Outdoor Recreation Equipment Lending is Back for Urban Ecology Center Members

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the interest of helping Milwaukeeans entertain safely, the Urban Ecology Center (UEC) feels prepared to lend outdoor recreational equipment to its members. Which could be the best cure for cabin fever after working from home all this time!

“This year, we have modified our methods to provide a safe and reliable check out process in accordance with health department recommendations about running a lending program,” says Mike Larson, Visitor Services Manager at the Urban Ecology Center.

Equipment is sanitized between each use to minimize the potential for cross-contamination, and for the first time they are taking online reservations. Also, their Watercraft Lending Orientation (safety course) has been moved to an online platform, so members can take it on their own time with UEC staff available for any questions.

Members can currently borrow canoes, kayaks and bikes through new curbside pickup procedures. Individual membership fees are still $50 annually, but the real deal is in the family membership. Just $60 a year allows for two adults, any children under 18 and one guest access to any and all of the available recreational equipment for rent through the UEC.

To learn more about making a reservation for equipment rental, check out the UEC’s website here.