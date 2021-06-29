Pabst Mansion Opens Beer Garden

Can you think of a better way to celebrate what made Milwaukee famous than drinking beer on the lawn of the Pabst Mansion? Starting July 1, the Pabst Mansion Beer Garden opens Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 6 p.m.

The garden will offer Milwaukee classics like Pabst, Schlitz and Miller, but also some local craft brews and locally made snacks. Visitors do not need to attend a tour to enjoy the beer garden and all are welcome to enjoy the Pabst grounds in a relaxed environment.

All proceeds go to the care and preservation of the Pabst Mansion, which since re-opening in April, offers many new tours and programs. There’s a happy hour tour, fine arts tour and Sunday morning mimosa tours to name a few. Twice monthly, visitors can participate in Pabst history bike rides, which are offered in partnership with Bublr Bikes.

The hospitality of the Pabst family is well-known, and the beer garden will help keep that legacy alive. For more information, visit the Pabst Mansion’s website for upcoming events and tour info.