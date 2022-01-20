Pandemic Pregnancy Project's Stories of Births During COVID

× Expand Photo: bernardbodo - Getty Images Pregnancy during the pandemic

The Pandemic Pregnancy Project invites Milwaukeeans and people from across the country to share their stories of pregnancy, birthing and adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic for a series called “Pandemic Pregnancies and Popsicles!”

“We want to invite the real conversations around being pregnant, birthing, and starting a family during this pandemic,” says Project founder N'Jameh Russell-Camara, adding that they want participants to address “the complexity of your experience.”

Popsicles? “What for you was especially beautiful and profound? Or what was especially brutal, and required more support and community care? And in retrospect, where in that experience can you find grace, a deep surrender, some deep humor or a twist of something sweet? Hence, popsicles,” she explains.

The Pandemic Pregnancy Project is collecting 30 stories for “voluntary anonymous sharing” via a podcast or local radio, as narrated by another person. Anyone interested in sharing their story is invited to a first interview by Feb. 20 via zoom or mobile chat. “If you’re more comfortable writing your story like a journal entry and sending it in, that works too. We know that raising babies takes a lot of time and we want to honor accessibility,” Russell-Camara adds.

For more information or to become part of of this project, contact pandemicpregnancyproject@gmail.com.