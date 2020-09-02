Peaceful March ‘Doesn’t Want to Give Trump a Win’

× Expand Photo by Quinn Clark Kejuan Goldsmith leads about one hundred demonstrators through Kenosha in a peaceful protest.

Military veterans Mark Lindquist and Max Hulett stood with signs that said “Vets against Trump” outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse. “It kind of makes my skin crawl that myself and these gentlemen over here wearing camo enlisted into the same military,” Hulett said, gesturing over to three members of the National Guard at his right.

Lindquist echoed Hulett’s distaste for Trump deploying federal troops on United States citizens. “For military members to put an American citizen in their sights as an enemy combatant and use those same rules of engagement—that has to stop,” Lindquist said. “That is not something that should be allowed.”

Photo by Quinn Clark Jay Becker and Lou Downy, members of Refuse Fascism Chicago, urge demonstrators to join the organization in demanding President Donald Trump out of office starting Sep. 5.

A scattered group formed in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday, Sep. 1, in response to the arrival of President Donald Trump. “I think everybody looks pretty peaceful here,” said Ruben, a Kenosha resident who declined to give his last name. “Everybody's entitled to their opinion.”

The majority of demonstrators were in support of the Black Lives Matter movement; however, some groups came with Trump flags and Make America Great Again hats, opposing BLM’s message.

Jay Becker, a member of Refuse Fascism Chicago, an organization that was formed in response to Trump’s presidency, described when a Trump supporter became physical with her. “I was holding my sign, and a woman started pulling on my arm,” Becker said. Becker said the woman would not stop tugging on her arm until a man came up and told her to go away. She also recalled another woman, in support of Trump, pulling her pants down to “moon” the BLM demonstrators.

However, Becker says she’s been to much more hostile protests. She remained with her sign calling for people to protest against Trump on Sep. 5. She says Refuse Fascism’s plan to demand Trump out of office starting Sep. 5 is necessary as the election is being rigged.

× Expand Photo by Quinn Clark Protesters put their hands up while chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Fighting Voter Suppression

“Every day, they are suppressing the vote,” Becker said. “They’re crippling the post office, so people have to go out and vote in person during a pandemic and they’re hiring at least 50,000 cops and special forces to monitor the polls. That’s to intimidate every black and brown person and young person from voting.”

Demonstrators remained in Civic Center Park until those protesting in favor of BLM began yelling at a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization. Protestors demanded that he leave the demonstration. The Proud Boys member stood silently until the rest of the group of demonstrators began to drive him toward a nearby gas station.

Almost as soon as the group arrived at the gas station, squad cars came speeding down the road with their sirens on. Police exited their vehicles and didn’t let the protesters come any closer. Tensions rose between protesters and the police until Kejuan Goldsmith ran to the scene with a megaphone. Goldsmith urged them to go back to Civic Park, begging them to remain peaceful. He said he planned to lead a peaceful march starting at the park, and told everyone that he had their safety in mind. Soon, the group followed him back. The police officers made no arrests and left the scene; however, one woman was pepper sprayed.

Photo by Quinn Clark Kejuan Goldsmith reminds demonstrators why they are out protesting as he leads them away from a Proud Boy trying to distract them.

“Are you fed up?” Goldsmith asked the group back at the park.

The crowd, made up of around 100 people, responded enthusiastically in agreement. Goldsmith told them not to ruin their mission just because of one Proud Boy. Then, he led the march through Kenosha, circling back to Civic Park. The group remained peaceful throughout the march, chanting “No justice, no peace,” “Don’t arrest me, arrest the police” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Goldsmith led them through blocking intersections and explained that those in their cars who can’t get by are just experiencing how it feels to be powerless in a situation.

At the end of the march, Goldsmith expressed to demonstrators that they must go home before Kenosha’s 7 p.m. curfew. “We don’t want to give Trump a win today,” Goldsmith said. “I think we should all go home before curfew. We will not give his campaign fuel.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Quinn Clark A father points at a Proud Boys member with his son under his arm. As he points at the Proud Boy, he describes to his son that he should never interact with “very racist people” like those in the far-right, neo-fascist group. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Quinn Clark Kejuan Goldsmith lets a child help him in a “Don’t arrest me, arrest the police” chant. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Quinn Clark Police exit their squad cars to lead a Proud Boys member away from protesters. Prev Next

Demonstrators widely agreed with his plea for them to leave and dispersed at around 5 p.m.

