Plan Ahead for Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday, April 6

The Milwaukee Marathon returns on Saturday, April 6, following a one year hiatus with a new title sponsor, the Milwaukee Bucks.
The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is warning residents to be aware of the potential for road closures and changes to parking regulations starting on Friday night.
The race includes a 5K, half marathon and full marathon distances. The 5K race will start at 6:30 a.m. and the half and full marathons will start at 7 a.m.
The race begins and ends at Fiserv Forum and will wind through Milwaukee visiting many neighborhoods. The staging area around Fiserv Forum will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. on Friday, April 5 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
Runners and spectators are being directed to use the 5th Street Parking Structure.
According to a DPW press release:
Streets along the course will experience rolling closures Saturday, April 6 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Please pay attention to posted road closure signs. North/south vehicle traffic will be very limited during this race. DPW suggests making use of the I-43 freeway or WIS 175 (Stadium Freeway). Residents, churches, restaurants and other businesses, and all other organizations with driveways on the route should be aware that access during the races will be limited –make your travel/parking plans accordingly.
A full map of the marathon route and a full list of street closures can be found at runmilwaukee.com/race-details/#course.
Parking: Be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions along the routes.“NO PARKING –TOW AWAY ZONE” signs will be posted with information as to when parking will be restricted. There will be different hours of parking restrictions depending on where a street is on the marathon route. Vehicles must be moved off the route to ensure the safety of all participants.All vehicles parked on the route will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is towed, please call (414) 286-2700 for more information.
Transit: Numerous MCTS bus routes will be impacted by these closures. Riders should expect delays and detours across the system. Details about detours are posted at RideMCTS.com.
The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will commence service later than usual. Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to midnight. More information about the Hop can be found at thehopmke.com.