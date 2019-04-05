Plan Ahead for Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday, April 6

× Expand Pavel1964 Getty Images/iStockphoto Marathon running race, people feet on city road

The Milwaukee Marathon returns on Saturday, April 6, following a one year hiatus with a new title sponsor, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is warning residents to be aware of the potential for road closures and changes to parking regulations starting on Friday night.

The race includes a 5K, half marathon and full marathon distances. The 5K race will start at 6:30 a.m. and the half and full marathons will start at 7 a.m.

The race begins and ends at Fiserv Forum and will wind through Milwaukee visiting many neighborhoods. The staging area around Fiserv Forum will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. on Friday, April 5 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Runners and spectators are being directed to use the 5th Street Parking Structure.

According to a DPW press release: