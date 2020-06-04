Please Show the Pride: Pride Walk 2020

Show Your Pride MKE announce Pride Walk 2020.

Show Your Pride MKE, a pop-up Facebook group sharing Milwaukee PrideFest memories, in collaboration with Mike Sokolowski, invite all to “Please Show the Pride!” and join them for Pride Walk 2020 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. The event will follow the traditional Pride Parade route starting at Woody’s Bar (1578 W. Lapham Blvd.) and continuing down South 2nd Street.

The hosts encourage groups of 10 to gather at the step-off point to show some Pride through a “simple gesture with great intention” and enjoy the community. Walkers should use social distancing and other health conscious measures for their own safety and that of other walk participants.

Sunday’s forecast predicts perfect walking weather with a high temperature of 63 and no precipitation!

Sign up information and further details may be found on Facebook at “Pride Walk 2020.”