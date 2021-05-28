Pop-Up Beer Garden Coming to Bay View from Gathering Place Brewing

× Expand Image courtesy of Gathering Place Brewing Company

Gathering Place Brewing Company today announced a pop-up beer garden at the Flour & Feed food hall and marketplace in Bay View (2150 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The beer garden will operate Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Friday, May 28. Flour & Feed doesn’t open until late summer,

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Flour & Feed marketplace and look forward to working with great food vendors,” says Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing. “In the meantime, the pop-up beer garden allows us to offer people another option to be outdoors this summer while serving great, locally-made beer.”

Courtesy of Gathering Place Brewing Company

Operating hours for the beer garden will be Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday 11-9 p.m., and Sunday 11-6 p.m. The space will be dog-friendly and families are encouraged. Unlike other beer gardens in Bay View, guests are welcome to bring their own food and there will be a regular schedule of food trucks.

The pilot brewery and taproom location located inside the Flour & Feed marketplace will be the heart of Gathering Place’s innovation brewing program focusing on testing new recipes and experimental beers. This location marks the sixth brewery in the Bay View neighborhood, following Enlightened Brewing, 1840 Brewing, Component Brewing, New Barons Brewing Coop and Supermoon Beer Company.

“There is great beer being made in Bay View and we’ll be serving beer from the other neighborhood breweries during the opening weekend of our pop-up beer garden,” says Yeado. “As a Bay View resident, I love the brewing scene in the neighborhood and am excited for Gathering Place to be part of it.”