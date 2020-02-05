Program to Honor African American Environmental Pioneers

× Expand Will Allen

Numerous studies have revealed that communities of color are more impacted by environmental challenges, including air pollution, water contamination, landfills, lead poisoning and climate change. Consequently, people of color often are more attuned to environmental issues and solutions than their non-Hispanic white counterparts—but they do not get credit for their efforts. To counter this disparity, five Milwaukee organizations will host “Honoring African American Environmental Pioneers.” Free and open to the public, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society (WBHS), 2620 W. Center St. in Milwaukee.

Awards will be presented to nine individuals and one couple from the Milwaukee area. Honorees are:

Sharon and Larry Adams (Adams Garden Park)

Will Allen (Farmer)

Antonio Butts (Walnut Way Conservation Corporation)

Brenda Coley (Milwaukee Water Commons)

Andre Lee Ellis (“We Got This”)

David Johnson (Cream City Farms)

George Martin (Peace Action Wisconsin)

Patricia McManus (Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin)

Deneine Powell (Groundwork Milwaukee)

Venice Williams (Alice’s Garden)

A social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. will include complimentary food and beverages. Drummers from Ko-Thi African Dance Company will perform a “Call to Ceremony” at 6:30.

Featured speaker Brenda Coley of Milwaukee Water Commons will tell stories of African American pioneers in American history. Event chair Yvonne McCaskill will host the awards presentation. The evening will also include student poets and spoken word artists, a short video and musical punctuation by Jahmes Finlayson.

Sponsoring organizations are Milwaukee Water Commons, Century City Triangle Neighborhood Association, Urban Ecology Center, Sierra Club Great Waters Group and Nearby Nature Milwaukee. The event is funded in part by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation as part of the On the Table MKE, Ideas into Action initiative. Sponsors have adopted the call “Asase Ye Duru,” represented by an Ashanti Adinkra symbol meaning “The Earth has Weight.”

RSVPs are encouraged at bit.ly/green-pioneers. Attendees may tour the WBHS museum from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for a fee of $5.

For more information, send an email to contact@nearbynaturemke.org or call David Thomas at 414-810-2286.