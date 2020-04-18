Public Demonstrations Against 'Safer At Home' Order Occur While New Cases of COVID-19 Come Back Positive

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 154 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,199 cases. 2,065 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

Meanwhile, in Brookfield, protesters gathered Saturday near Brookfield Square Mall on the corner of Bluemound Rd. and Moorland Rd. attempting to send a message to the governor to reopen the state. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski posted videos of the protestors:

× A protest to re-open Wisconsin has grown in Brookfield off Bluemound & Moreland. pic.twitter.com/UGsqme9LCi — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 18, 2020

This first protest comes two days after Gov. Evers asked DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the "Safer At Home" order to May 26.

A rally is also planned for next Friday, April 24 outside the state capitol building in Madison, which is supposed to include a march around the capitol square.

New DHS Data

DHS reports the loss of six additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 211 deaths in the state. This is the lowest number of deaths we've seen in a day since April 3.

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 48,161 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 23 since yesterday to a total of 1,176. That means about 28 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 307 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.3 percent.

Milwaukee County had 52 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,065 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 204 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 21 Clark: 14 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 358 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 8 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 62 Grant: 15 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 6 Iron: 2 Jackson: 11 Jefferson: 27 Juneau: 10 Kenosha: 236 Kewaunee: 8 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 6 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,065 Monroe: 13 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 33 Ozaukee: 79 Pierce: 7 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 164 Richland: 8 Rock: 68 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 32 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 39 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 89 Washburn: 1 Washington: 82 Waukesha: 259 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 38 Wood: 2 Total 4,199 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 16 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 5 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 122 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 8 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 4 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 11 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 211