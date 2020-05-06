Public Market Rolls Out ‘Market-To-Go’ Curbside Pickup, Online Ordering and Delivery Offering

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Public Market

The Milwaukee Public Market adds to the growing list of carryout options with their “Market-To-Go” curbside pickup, online ordering and delivery for select vendors of the Third Ward hot-spot.

“The safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and neighbors has never been more important,” says Paul Schwartz, Public Market Executive Director. “We’ll be doubling down on our already high standards with increased attention to cleanliness and safety protocols to make sure customers feel comfortable patronizing our businesses.”

In mid-March, the market closed its operation based on guidelines resulting from COVID-19 pandemic. While Foltz Family Market and Thief Wine have provided curbside pickup and delivery in recent weeks, the Market-To-Go rollout is the first expanded offering involving the majority of market vendors.

The public market will begin this new operation while maintaining the health safety precautions that were already in place - including its policy of prohibiting customers from entering the market building at this time. In addition, the Market will require face coverings to be worn by all employees working at the market until further notice.

Available vendors include St. Paul Fish Company (cleverly named “Crabside Pickup”), Margarita Paradise, West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shop and many more.

For a full list of vendor offerings and days of operations, please visit milwaukeepublicmarket.org/vendor-listing or call 414-336-1111.