Race for State Superintendent Unfortunately Gets a Little Negative

× Expand Images courtesy of underlyforwi.com and drhendricksforeducation.com Jill Underly (left) and Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams

The spring primary election is tomorrow, February 16, and it’s disappointing seeing candidate Dr. Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams go negative by playing the race card with distorted information in an otherwise positive and professional seven-candidate election. The primary will narrow the field from seven to two candidates for secretary of the Department of Public Instruction (State Superintendent of Public Instruction) which will be decided on April 6.

The incident in question raised by Hendricks-Williams pertains to Dr. Jill Underly and how she handled an issue with a racist float in a homecoming parade in her district. The parade was not sponsored by the school district, but the people in question were alumni from the Pecatonica School District, where Underly is acting superintendent. The float was immediately condemned by Underly as “racist” and “disgusting,” but it’s unfortunate that Hendricks-Williams misrepresented the incident.

Underly is a very strong candidate with a long list of endorsements and she is the only candidate who is actively leading a school district. Underly has been a teacher, principal, university advisor and Department of Public Instruction leader.