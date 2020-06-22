Racine Theatre Guild Postpones First Half of its Season

× Expand Photo credit: Michael Steinbach - Bach Photography Cast of Racine Theatre Guild's Wizard of Oz from 2019

It might be a bellwether for other performing arts groups in Southeast Wisconsin. This morning, the Racine Theatre Guild announced that it will postpone opening its 2020-2021 season to January 2021.

“Since our shutdown in March, we have been communicating with other theaters throughout the state, following industry trends, surveying our volunteers, and monitoring national, state, and city guidelines to determine when and how we might reopen,” says RTG’s Managing and Artistic Director Douglas Instenes. “The bottom line is that the health and safety of our patrons and volunteers will always come first and the uncertainty of rehearsing and performing, even at a limited capacity, has led us to make this difficult decision.”

Ticket holders and season subscribers will be contacted about transferring their tickets to new dates. RTG plans to initiate virtual programming for the first half of its season and will carefully monitor the public health situation as the pandemic continues.

The revised schedule will include:

Clue: On Stage – Jan. 15-31, 2021

Always a Bridesmaid – Feb. 26-March 14, 2021

Akeelah and the Bee – April 9-25, 2021

April 9-25, 2021 Mamma Mia! – May 14 – June 6, 2021

Ticketing and other information can be found by visiting www.racinetheatre.org or by calling RTG’s box office at (262) 633-4218.