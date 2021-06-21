Rainbow Summer Returns to Peck Pavilion

× Expand Image via Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is reaching back into its history to add to Milwaukee’s outdoor entertainment calendar this summer. After 17 years, the Rainbow Summer Reimagined Entertainment Series will return to Peck Pavilion, with 11 performances already scheduled for July 15 thru September 16.

A wide variety of entertainment will take the outdoor stage, spanning from musical theater to bluegrass, hip hop to zydeco and much more. In addition to concerts, the Performing Arts Center also intends to offer family-friendly movies and ballet performances. A weekly schedule is available on the Performing Arts Center website.

The outdoor venue will receive a facelift in addition to the return of Rainbow Summer, complete with a custom LED video wall, new speakers, and camera installations to offer the option of live-streamed performances for those that cannot be in attendance. The Marcus Center has already begun work on the upgrades, with an expected completion in time for the first event, a showing of 1997’s live-action Cinderella on July 15.

While some events will be free to attend, others will offer affordable seating options. Seats can be purchased as either per-person reserved seats in the seating bowl, or pods for up to five people on the expansive lawn area just beyond the amphitheater-style seating. While the on-stage performances will be ticketed, showings of Cinderella, Footloose and Center Stage will be free this summer.

For more information on Rainbow Summer, as well as to reserve your seats and pod spaces, visit the Performing Arts Center website.