Rally for Justice in Hart Park Demands Justice for Thee Three

× Expand Photo credit: Quinn Clark The Rally for Justice was hosted by several organizations, including Jay Z’s social justice organization, Team ROC.

It took a year for Jay Anderson Jr.’s mother, Linda, to make another lasagna after her son died. That was his favorite. “The first time I made a lasagna after he was deceased, we couldn't even eat it because I cried,” she said. “I just kept crying. I miss my son so much.”

The families of Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson Jr. and Alvin Cole, men that were killed by Wauwatosa police, stood onstage behind Attorney Kimberley Motley. Each family told their story to the hundreds gathered for the Rally for Justice in Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Oct. 15.

The rally was hosted by many organizations, including Jay Z’s social justice group, Team ROC. Speakers included Jacob Blake’s family, John Larry, chair of the Wauwatosa ad hoc committee on policing and systemic inequities, well-known Milwaukee activist Vaun Mayes and Attorney Angelo Pinto.

Kimberley Motley Announces Next Steps

Photo credit: Quinn Clark Attorney Kimberley Motley introduces the families of “Thee Three” onstage at the Rally for Justice.

Motley isn’t done fighting for justice for “Thee Three,” a name given to Jay Anderson Jr, Antonio Gonzalez and Alvin Cole. She announced to the rally what their next steps will be.

“We want you to know that we are filing, on behalf of the Anderson family, today, a motion for a special prosecutor,” Motley said.

She went on to reveal that the Cole family isn’t accepting District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision to not criminally charge Officer Joseph Mensah. She says they will continue to fight. “Wauwatosa, what I want you to know is that Officer Joseph Mensah should and could be fired immediately based on a deposition in which Chief Webber sat and talked with the police and fire commissioner on September 21. In that sworn deposition, he admitted to Joseph Mensah violating several Wauwatosa Police Department rules.”

She explained that the Wauwatosa Police Department could fire Joseph Mensah today. “They do not have to wait for a hearing. Do not let them gaslight you. It is not true.”

Tracy Cole Speaks Despite Injuries

Photo credit: Quinn Clark Tracy Cole, mother of Alvin Cole, continues to fight for justice despite recovering from injuries from Wauwatosa police.

Tracy Cole, mother of Alvin Cole, remembers that she was going to make nachos for her son the day that he died. “My son loves to eat,” she said. “Love, loves to eat.”

She wore sunglasses as she recalled the story of when she first found out that her son had been killed. However, when she took them off, she revealed two, swollen black eyes. Cole says they are from when she was arrested by police the night of Oct. 8. “The day that I was out here, fighting for justice for my son, Alvin, I got ambushed,” Cole said.

Cole says she was arrested by at least five police officers. “And they pulled my hair. And once they pulled my hair, they started punching me in my face,” she said.

She says that she recently found out that, due to injuries to her arm by the police, she may have a blood clot that could travel to her heart. “They were trying to kill me,” she said.

Blake Family Calls for a Revolution

Photo credit: Quinn Clark Jacob Blake Sr. stands with the families who are hurting in Wauwatosa. Next to him, his daughter Letetra Widman.

Jacob Blake’s uncle, father and sister were among the many families that shared their story at the rally. Jacob’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., called for those who are “really about the revolution” to stand up when it’s time to vote. “I stand with Wauwatosa, I stand with you all,” he continued. “I feel what you all feel. When I watched that man put seven shots in my son's back, I no longer had the choice of being quiet.”

Blake says he isn’t afraid to die fighting for justice. “As I received my 120th death threat last night, and when 122 came this morning, I understood that I’m not scared to die because the revolution is real.”

He led the crowd in the chant, “No justice, no peace.”

× Expand Photo credit: Quinn Clark Jay and Linda Anderson, parents of Jay Anderson Jr, share their story in remembrance of their son.

Protests continued into the night. The demonstrators were not met with any police presence.