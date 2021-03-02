Rebel Reform is Recognized for Community Service

Photo via Loretta Kryshak

Many of us were not prepared when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. There was a rush to stock up on food and disinfectants. But how many of us had thought of protective masks?

Fortunately, as we reported in September, Rebel Reform, the social outreach arm of Rebel Converting was able to jump in and offer help.

The Kryshak Family/Rebel Reform was recently recognized by the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County with the Gwen T. Jackson Community Service Award for donating materials to make and distribute over 4,000,000 facemasks through MaskUpMKE.org, partnering with United Way, Just One More Ministry, Ignite Change, Allen Edmonds, North Shore Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Milwaukee County Transit, The Bucks and Fiserv Forum and others.

"Rebel Reform is a social outreach arm of Rebel Converting, that my husband (Mike) and I started,” Loretta Kryshak said. “Rebel Reform wasn’t started just for helping fight Covid. It began to help fight hunger in Milwaukee through Just One More Ministry, to help fight homelessness with Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge and to bring attention to the charities that my husband Mike and I feel make a real impact on the lives of those in need in Southeastern Wisconsin. Rebel Reform will be highlighting these organizations in a series called Rebels With a Cause."

She said one of the first tasks with Rebel Reform was to help people go out and vote safely with the website Maskup2vote.org. A sister organization to MaskUpMKE recently worked with the United Way to launch MaskUpRacine.

The United Way also recognized Angela Adams with the Linda McFerrin African American Nonprofit Leadership Award and Timothy W. Somers with the John A. Puelicher Award.