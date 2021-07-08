Red Arrow Park to Feature Jumpst(ART) Exhibitions

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown

Red Arrow Park is growing, and will become even more culturally vibrant over the next few weeks thanks to the Milwaukee Downtown BID’s Jumpst(ART) program. Beginning on Friday, ten visual artists will create visual works live as part of “Art in the Park,” with a combination of chalk murals and canvas paintings.

“Art in the Park” is one of many components of Jumpst(ART), which looks to re-activate Downtown Milwaukee with temporary installations, live events, and exhibits as the city begins to reopen. Each artist has chosen their own theme for their work inside Red Arrow Park, with Sara Bott creating a painting on canvas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Chalk murals are scheduled for July 17, July 30, and August 11, with the remainder of the artists creating canvas works.

“We look forward to invigorating Red Arrow Park with public art this summer,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 via statement. “Hosting live art is an exciting way to connect visitors and our workforce with our thriving art community and our wonderful Milwaukee County Parks system.”

The Jumpst(ART) campaign began in late May as Milwaukee’s COVID-19 protocols started to be repealed, and will run throughout the summer into late August. In addition to Red Arrow Park, several Downtown sites will feature various visual artworks, as well as a Busker Festival in correlation with the USA Triathalon weekend on August 7 and 8. For a full list of Jumpst(ART) exhibitions, visit the Downtown Milwaukee BID #21 website.