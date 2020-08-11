Reminder: Wisconsin's Partisan Primary is Today

If you plan to vote in person today, your polling location should look a lot different than it did for the April primary. City of Milwaukee election officials announced the city will have 168 polling locations compared to the five polling spots in April.

Expect plexiglass barriers where appropriate, facemasks and a number of spots with hand sanitizer. Each polling location will have a capacity limit and voting booths will be spaced out to keep people separated.

There were also some changes to polling locations. If your polling location was impacted by these changes, you should have received a note by mail. However, it doesn't hurt to check myvote.wi.gov to verify your polling location here.

As of Thursday, Aug. 6, which was the deadline to request an absentee ballot, the city of Milwaukee had received 75,000 requests for absentee ballots.

At least 30,000 of those absentee ballots had been returned according to Claire Woodall-Vogg, the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Woodall-Vogg said that for this election they've received ten times the number of absentee ballot requests than they normally receive. In a typical non-presidential fall primary the city receives about 7,500 requests.

What's on the Ballot?

If you need a quick snapshot of what's on the ballot, you can look it up here at myvote.wi.gov.

Voter ID

All voters must show a photo ID to vote. The following photo IDs are acceptable, even if they are recently expired (as long the ID did not expire before the last Fall General Election).