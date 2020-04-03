Restaurant Staff Affected by COVID-19 Eligible for $500 Grants Through NRAEF

× Expand Alfred Smatlanek Sikula Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the coronavirus. Through this fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including a decrease in wages or loss of employment. Grants will be awarded as soon as possible to those individuals who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria, as reviewed and verified by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). The fund is operated by the NRAEF, whose mission is to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workers.

Staff may be eligible for a $500 grant from the NRAEF’s Employee Relief Fund if they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year (this includes food delivery);

and Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year;

and Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020, which these grant funds will help offset;

and Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory;

and Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.

Restaurant owners and employees can apply for the grants here.