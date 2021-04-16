ReStore from Habitat for Humanity Opens in Franklin

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson ReStore in Franklin, which used to be a Gander Mountain, opened April 16.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity celebrates the grand opening of their newest ReStore in Franklin (6939 S. Riverwood Blvd.). This is the third location in Milwaukee County for the resale store and donation center. The building was previously a Gander Mountain location and was transformed and now open to the public.

photo by Tyler Nelson

The Franklin location is the latest outlet to shop for and donate furniture, appliances, cabinets and just about anything else needed for projects on and in the home.

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening our newest ReStore in Franklin,” says Habitat Executive Director Brian Sonderman. “Whether you shop, donate, or volunteer, ReStore is a fantastic way to support Habitat’s critical work to make the cost of home affordable for local families in need.”

ReStore is one of the major fundraising arms of Habitat for Humanity, which has come a long way from the first store, which opened in 2006 as basically a mom-and-pop shop in Walker’s Point. Last year alone, amid the pandemic, ReStore sold over $2.3 million in donated material. Every year, the stores are responsible for keeping over six million pounds of waste out of landfills.

Photo by Tyler Nelson Ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of ReStore in Franklin.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that having comfortable, personal space is important. One out of every three Milwaukee renters spend more than half of their monthly income on housing. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity exists to make the dream of home ownership accessible for local families who face adversity either getting affordable loans or purchasing furniture and appliances for their current homes.

“At the end of the day, today is really about the mission of Milwaukee Habitat,” says Sonderman. “The mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

Rather than putting that old couch on the side of the road, consider donating to ReStore. That donation can make a tangible difference to a family in this community.