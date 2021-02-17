Riverwest FemFest Goes Digital for 2021

× Expand Image via Riverwest FemFest

Since 2015, Riverwest FemFest has been an annual tradition for the creative neighborhood, honoring people who identify as femme, trans, GNC, women, non-binary, and POC for their contributions to the music and arts scenes. For 2021, the festival will look just a bit different, as the traditionally week-long celebration will go to a digital format, due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, FemFest will celebrate Women’s History Month, with digital programming throughout March under the theme “Portraits of Femme.”

With cornerstone events happening from March 2 to March 26 across several platforms, FemFest will look at diverse creative works online. Festivities open with a “Portraits of Femme” Local/Live program in collaboration with 91.7 WMSE, hosted by Erin Wolf and featuring artist and producer Trinity Grace. Other highlights include a live stream event on March 8 hosted by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and curated by B~Free, and a panel discussion on the importance of women in music led by singer/songwriter Ms. Lotus Fankh on March 25.

In addition to the live events, local zine Moody will be curating works of visual art from femme and non-binary artists to include in a special commemorative issue of their monthly publication. Artists of femme and non-binary identities are also encouraged to share their work on social media with select hashtags to be included as part of FemFest’s recognition. Donations are encouraged to support FemFest organizers for future endeavors related to the cause.

For a full list of currently announced events and to donate to the cause, visit the Riverwest FemFest website.