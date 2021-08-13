Riverworks Presents the Beerline Shuffle August 28

Have you heard of the Beerline Recreational Trail? The Milwaukee Road Railway once carried Milwaukee’s beer through Riverwest and Harambee to the rest of the world. Once those tracks were no longer in use, the land started to become a dumping ground. Riverworks has been rejuvenating that land and converting the rails to walking trails and public space for years.

“We’re about to launch a fairly big campaign to do a large renovation on the linear park on the area between Keefe and Richards and over Capitol Drive,” says Debbie Powers, Business and Accounting Manager at Riverworks. “There is land being purchased going further out into the city, but that’s all part of a longer process to connect more of the city.”

Beerline Shuffle is a community walk meant to inspire residents to get active and engaged. Participants are encouraged to take in the trail on foot on Saturday, August 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. For safety reasons, motorized vehicles and bicycles are restricted for the event.

The route will start and end at Beerline Plaza (3350 N. Holton St.). The three miles in total of the shuffle will include music, art and a scavenger hunt for participants along the way. Afterwards, there will be live music and a food truck event hosted by MKE Black on the Beerline Plaza until 3 p.m.

Riverworks is seeking volunteers to help with the operation of the shuffle and traffic control between segments of the trail. The event is free to participate in, unless you want a T-shirt and swag bag, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children. Registration is encouraged by August 18 if guests are looking for a shirt in the right size.

Riverworks is made up of three dynamic organizations working together to positively impact business and neighborhood residents: Riverworks Development Corporation, Riverworkds Business Improvement District and Harambee Neighborhood Improvement District.