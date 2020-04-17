Rock the Green to Celebrate Earth Day All Year

Rock the Green’s annual Earth Day Celebration was set to take place this weekend at the Harley-Davidson Museum and just like every other event for the public during the pandemic, it was postponed. With this being the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Rock the Green isn’t taking that milestone lightly.

Rock the Green is rolling out new initiatives including the Future of Sustainability Podcast, South Pole’s Climate Leaders Forum and virtual eco-education. Throughout 2020, they will host a series of eco-conscious and environmental educational happenings that align with their renewed mission: Earth Year.

“It’s clear to us all that we need healthy people for a healthy planet, so moving our Earth Day Celebration to a later date made all the sense in the world,” says Lindsay Stevens, Founder & Executive Director at Rock the Green. “In making a few changes, working together with Harley-Davidson and Molson Coors, we’re happy to have created several new and interesting ways of keeping our sustainability messages out there in our community.”

The Future of Sustainability podcast will kick off in with guests Rachel Schneider, of Harley-Davidson and Kim Marotta, Global Senior Director Sustainability and Enterprise Risk Management at Molson Coors.

“We are merging into societal shifts that will change the way we think about the intersection of people and planet,” says Michael Perman, co-creator of the Future of Sustainability podcast and producer of the podcast Craving the Future. “The future of sustainability is likely to be more holistic than ever.”

The South Pole Climate Leaders Forum at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be moved to a later date, but is set to include a panel of sustainability experts moderated by Nick Aster of South Pole, which is the world’s leading provider of sustainability solutions and headquartered in Zurich. The Climate Leaders Forum was created to give organizations a neutral platform to exchange experiences and ideas to be better equipped to accelerate and take climate action. Past Forums have taken place globally in London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Stockholm, Vienna and more. The forum will welcome Ken Leinbach, Executive Director of the Urban Ecology Center.

“It’s fantastic to have Milwaukee as a host to the prestigious Climate Leaders Forum. Having the chance to discuss climate change, and similar to managing through the coronavirus pandemic, is something that affects every human on the planet during this time of global unity,” says Leinbach.

In 1970, the first Earth Day – which was founded by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson – mobilized millions of Americans for the protection of the planet and is credited with launching the modern environmental movement. Earth Day is also recognized as the planet’s largest civic event. Rock the Green’s Earth Year is going to be 365 days of environmental celebrations!