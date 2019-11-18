Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Helps Those in Need

The holiday season is approaching. As we think about our plans; dinners with family and friends, and gifts we are giving our loved ones, it’s important to think of ways to give back to those are less fortunate than we are. One of the best ways to do that is by donating to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

We’ve all seen the volunteers ringing bells outside of local stores, but do you know what that money actually goes toward? Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised is used to support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County. With so many programs to support, The Salvation Army has set a steep goal for itself this year.

“This year’s campaign goal is $3.7 million," said Major Steve Woodard, County Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "It’s an ambitious goal needed to sustain year-round programming for more than 80 critical programs and services administered by The Salvation Army. We’ve seen firsthand a significant number of new people coming to our doors for help."

In addition to the volunteers going out and ringing bells, The Salvation Army also holds its annual Christmas Family Feast. The event is free and open to the public. About 1,100 volunteers typically help serve about 8,000 people, making it the largest event hosted by The Salvation Army on Christmas Day in the country.

“Christmas Family Feast is a Milwaukee tradition bringing together those in need and those of means for a day of food, fun and fellowship,” Woodard said. “We encourage everyone to join us on Christmas Day.”

You can donate online here, text MKE to 24365 or drop money in any of the 120 red kettles throughout Milwaukee County. You can find more information about the Christmas Family Feast here or by calling 414-302-4300.