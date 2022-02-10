Say Hello to The Starling

Image via Instagram / The Starling The Starling Logo

Milwaukee’s Riverwalk is a true gem when the weather warms up and the city’s residents become more active. This spring, the area will get even livelier with the newest opening from Two Birds Event Group, The Starling. The group, known for popular event spaces The Ivy House and Filament, as well as entertainment outfit Milwaukee Airwaves, recently announced that they will be the new inhabitants of the space at 102 N. Water Street, which previously housed Ryan Braun’s Graffito, later rebranded as SURG on The Water.

The new venture will accommodate up to 200 event guests, with views of the Milwaukee River and patio space available for extended socializing. Two Birds have locally sourced the renovations for the new space, with design firm Three Sixty looking to revitalize the waterfront property. Renderings currently call for a sizeable bar, floor to ceiling windows, and bistro lighting that should give the venue a warm feel, no matter the season. A “green wall” with plants and ivy draping down it will also liven up the space, making the perfect backdrop for photos and a head table at wedding receptions.

Design won’t be the only local aspect of the new project, however. Tall Guy and a Grill will serve as an in-house caterer for events at the new location, with the anticipation of also hosting public events as well as formal private events. Pop-up dinner events, as well as wine and whiskey tastings are already being mulled over as possible early chances for Milwaukeeans to see the new version of the event space.

The Starling looks to be open by this spring, and is currently accepting bookings for events in late summer as well as into 2023. Tours will be available soon upon request. For more information, visit The Starling website.