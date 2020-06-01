Scenes from the Peaceful Protests This Weekend Around Milwaukee

Milwaukee is one of many cities across the country that has seen extensive protests in the wake George Floyd's death last week.

Most of the protests have remained peaceful. You can read our coverage of protests on Friday here and Saturday here.

To further tell the story of these protests, we asked readers to submit their photo stories of the events they attended. You'll find several photo galleries below that were captured from Friday-Sunday.

Edwin Gonzalez

Photo credit: Edwin Gonzalez (12 photos)

Art Fu Yung Studios

Photo credit: Art Fu Yung Studios - Saturday, May 30 near the corner of E. 55th St. and Highland Ave. (6 photos)

Jackie Hummel